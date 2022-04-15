A dinosaur exhibit is coming through Erie this weekend. The family-friendly event is full of life-size animatronic dinosaurs and ancient ocean dwellers.

Fontaine Glenn was at the Bayfront Convention Center Friday morning, surrounded by dinosaurs with a sneak peak of what you could be checking out this weekend.

Erie has been invaded by dinosaurs.

Joining Fontaine was Caleb Hughes of Jurassic Quest with more on the event.

Jurassic Quest is roaring into Erie this weekend. Don’t miss life-size dinosaurs like the T-Rex and the 50 ft. megalodon.

Travel back in time to the early Triassic Period, about 251 million years ago.

At the event you can ride a dino, create a dino craft, bounce in dinosaur-themed bouncy houses, follow clues to complete “The Quest,” dig for fossils, meet baby dinos, walk with dinosaurs and discover ancient oceans.

The show stops in Erie April 15-17, 2022 at the Bayfront Convention Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.