(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A McKean man is thanking McKean Township EMS workers and holding his dog a little tighter Saturday after saving the life of his dog.

What started out as just another Saturday for Ray Tremblay of McKean Township turned out to be anything but after his 15-year-old black lab, Casey, went into what Tremblay describes as heavy respiratory distress and needed immediate help.

It all started with a routine trip to Tractor Supply Co. and a gate to his backyard left open by mistake.

While Tremblay was gone, the open gate to the back yard caused Casey, who was out back laying on her bed, to stress out and eventually go into respiratory distress.

When Tremblay returned home, he found Casey unable to catch her breath and in need of immediate medical attention. With no veterinarian offices open, Tremblay rushed Casey to the next best place he could think of in the McKean Hose Company.

Panting heavily and her tongue turning grey, two firefighters with the department and the Central County paramedic on duty got to work right away on Casey; hosing her down in cool water, while supplying oxygen with a special mask for dogs and medications.

About one hour later, crews were able to get Casey’s breathing under control and her temperature back down. When asked about the ordeal, the paramedic said he’s “just a dog lover helping another dog lover.”

Now Casey is back home with Ray where she belongs, happy and still kicking at the age of 15.