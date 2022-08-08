Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019.

Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove.

The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and build on the commonality of East and West Bayfront.

The purpose of Kaleidoscope Grove is to challenge people’s perspectives and encourage them to think and see their neighborhoods, themselves and their community members differently.

Each sculpture has 24 functioning Kaleidoscopes in each cluster.