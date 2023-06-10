265 kayaks were paddling through five and a half miles of the bay Saturday morning.

The Presque Isle Partnership hosted their annual Presque Isle Poker Paddle.

Modeled off a motorcycle poker run, there were 5 different card stops throughout the lagoons, marina, and bay.

The idea is to draw the best 5 card poker hand. 20 kayaks launched from the lagoon boat launch every 15 minutes.

The last time this event was held was in 2019 and the Executive Director of the partnership told us that people have been eager to get back out on the water.

“Kayaking was one of those things that during the pandemic you could actually go out and do and appreciate really what we have here in Erie, Pennsylvania and in the natural world. I mean kayaking is now so accessible to so many people the park is a great place to do it,” said Jon Demarco, executive director of the Presque Isle Partnership.

The Oasis Pub and Tiki Bar held an after-party for the kayakers after they finished the poker run.