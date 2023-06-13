(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie Zoo native is recovering and under treatment after a brain anomaly was found.

A few weeks ago, the Erie Zoo’s rock hyrax, Kenya, started displaying some concerning neurological symptoms, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

The Erie Zoo Veterinary Team jumped into action to find the source of the issues. Along with assistance from a team at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center, the zoo was able to take Kenya for an MRI. They were able to identify an anomaly in her brain and were able to take an effective course of treatment.

Rock hyrax (Procavia capensis) | Getty Images

Now, the zoo reports that Kenya is responding well and improving. During treatment, she will be off habitat (shared space with the meerkats in the zoo’s Main Building) to ensure a peaceful environment as she continues to heal.

According to PBS, “the rock hyrax is a medium-sized terrestrial mammal native to Africa and Middle East. While the rock hyrax looks like a large guinea pig or a rabbit with rounded, short ears and no tail, it is neither.”

The rock hyrax actually shares an ancestor with the elephant — having similar teeth, toes and skull structure to that of an elephant. It has strong molars, which it uses to eat tough vegetation, and two large incisor teeth that grow out to be tiny tusks, just like an elephant.