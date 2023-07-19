Wednesday, July 19 is National Hot Dog Day and there are many places you can score some deals to celebrate.

Here in Erie, Sonic Drive-In is offering chili cheese coney’s for $1.29 if you order through their app.

Regionally, Love’s Travel Stops is offering free dogs through their app. However, you’ll have to drive to New York or Ohio for that deal.

Across the nation, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs sold them for 0.5 cents each…from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Portillo’s, and 7-Eleven is also offering deals to honor the hot dog holiday as well.