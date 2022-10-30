Kids got a chance to put on those costumes another time with a “Trail-of-Treats” at the Franklin Township Fire Department.

People parked at the fire department, popped their trunks and greeted children eager for some candy. People also set up inside of the building to pass out treats to kids as they came through.

One volunteer said that she was happy to serve the youth and added that they don’t get many trick-or-treaters these days.

“Most of us don’t get many trick-or-treaters out here in the country and with the way of the world, this just makes a nice, safe place for everyone to come and see each other. The neighbors get to come, see each other, pass out treats and see these little guys,” said Iliana Thayer, volunteer.

Organizers hope that people take home with them lots of treats and a great sense of community.