Local law enforcement and first responders are taking to the Harborcreek Walmart, giving children the opportunity to “Shop With a Hero.”

A small parade was held Monday morning for the children outside of the store before they picked their hero and took to the toy section.

Trooper Hacke says law enforcement and first responders are often seen in a negative light, but this gives people the opportunity to see them come together and do good.

The heroes are given gift cards with $100 for toys, while also giving kids the opportunity to bond with their chosen hero.

“When the heroes first walk in, the kids all get to see them all standing there. We tell them pick your hero, go see who you want to go shop with. Well, at that time, they just know I’m going with a firefighter, I’m going with a police officer, or army, or marine. But by the end of it, they got to shop with their hero, they got to actually talk with them, they get to know each other,” said Andrew Hacke, community services officer, Troop E Erie.

The next “Shop with a Hero” will take place Dec. 13 at Walmart on Elm Street in Erie.