An effort between the City of Erie and the YMCA is taking place to keep kids active during the summer.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, the Y program provides children with summer activities, lunch, and a snack.

On Tuesdays, the kids participate in hula hoop lessons.

A representative of the YMCA says the kids made their own hula hoops last week.

“The kids come out, they enjoy it, they like all the activities that we have going on. They get the opportunity to do stuff that they wouldn’t do regularly, and they get to hang out at the splash pad and just enjoy summer,” said Shay Hansbrew, lead counselor, YMCA summer park and rec program.

Hansbrew says the program typically sees a good amount of kids participating in the hula hoop lesson.