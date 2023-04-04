Kids were invited to test their physics knowledge on Tuesday as the first Tower Tuesday kicked off at the Erie Land Lighthouse.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the lighthouse was open for tower climbs and tours that were free to the public. The staff put together an egg drop activity for kids where their goal was to protect their egg from breaking a 49-foot drop.

Averie Shaughnessy-Comfort, the executive director of Lake Erie Lights of PA, said they had a great turnout for the day.

“Kids are having a great time building and making contraptions, and that’s what it’s all about. We want this to be a fun community event for them to learn a little something about the lighthouse and a little bit about science and just have fun while they’re doing it,” said Shaughnessy-Comfort.

Tower Tuesday will happen every first Tuesday of the month until October.