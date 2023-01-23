The snow brought a winter wonderland for elementary students on Monday.

The first Kid’s Winter Camp of the year took place at Asbury Woods where kindergartners through fifth graders got to use their imagination to explore and learn about the outdoors.

Asbury Woods looks for days that a lot of school districts have off and they offer a time when parents can drop their kids off to have some. The education director said the event gives the opportunity for hands-on experiences, which can be the best way to learn.

“We do leave it open to go with the weather, so the kids have spent a lot of time playing in the snow today. But we also come up with arts and crafts, and they get to play with the animals that we have here as well,” said Sarah Bennett, director of education, Asbury Woods.

The next Kid’s Winter Day Camp will be Monday, Feb. 20.