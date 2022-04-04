(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie School District Pre-K and kindergarten registration is now open.

Enrollment for the 2022/23 school year opened Monday, April 4.

To enroll your child in Pre-K, they must be age 4 on or before Aug. 31, 2022. To enroll your child in kindergarten, they must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31, 2022.

Click here to enroll your child in either Pre-K or kindergarten for the 2022/23 school year. Parents will need to complete the necessary registration forms and upload any required documentation, including birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records.

Parents can call 814-874-6150 for help with online enrollment.

Families who do not have access to technology or who need in-person support can enroll at the district administration building (148 W. 21st St.) weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.