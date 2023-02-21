An event aimed at knocking out homelessness returns to Erie’s Bayfront as several community leaders step into the boxing ring to raise money for a good cause.

The Erie City Mission’s “Knockout Homelessness” event was back at the Bayfront Convention Center for the first time since February 2020.

Homelessness doesn’t discriminate, Erie City Mission officials say. It can happen to anyone and at any time.

That’s why on Tuesday, the Erie City Mission held its 14th round of Knockout Homelessness, a fundraiser featuring amateur boxing matches that raises money for the nonprofit.

Community leaders from all throughout the City of Erie showed out watching the exhibition match, enjoying a meal, participating in a silent raffle and making donations to the cause.

“Homelessness is still an issue. There are lots of resources being thrown at it, but it just really needs a whole community to deal with it because there are ancillary issues that go along with homelessness, but this event helps a lot,” said Darrell Smith, CEO, Erie City Mission.

The co-feature bouts included Michael Outlaw versus John Boy Bizzarro and Andy Vinca versus Lou Bizzarro Jr.

The Bizzarros have been instrumental in Knockout Homelessness every year, and the finale of the evening was a feature showing of Lou Bizzarro Sr.’s fight against Roberto Duran in 1976.

All fighters were supporting the Erie City Mission, which serves three meals a day to thousands of men, women and children every year.

Celebrity fighter of the evening, Mike Outlaw, shared what competing means to him.

“Not just here, but across America, homelessness is a challenge. To support this organization in their efforts to raise funds to create programs and policies to address the need, I’m all in on that,” said Michael Outlaw, community liaison, Office of the Mayor. “You know, homeless can be anybody. Right? We can be on today and off tomorrow. So just be aware of it and that it’s a real issue.”

The CEO of the Erie City Mission said that he’s thankful for the community’s support for the first 13 rounds of this initiative and all of the work that they’re doing within Erie.