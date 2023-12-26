December 26 marks the start of Kwanzaa as families across the country celebrate African American culture.

Denise Horton, who has organized Kwanzaa events in Erie for years, said it’s an important holiday for the community to celebrate.

On Thursday the NAACP will host an event at the Quality of Life Center starting a 5:30 p.m.

Horton said for each day of Kwanzaa, there is a principle or teaching associated with it.

She said Kwanzaa is an important time for families to celebrate African American culture.

“It can be celebrated by anybody, and they say that no Kwanzaa celebration should take place without children because children represent our future. And if you knew or studied the seven principles in itself you can see that anybody can gain anything positive from those seven principles,” said Horton.

Horton also mentioned Kwanzaa was created by an activist in 1966 and its based-on harvest festival traditions in several parts of Africa.