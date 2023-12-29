The annual celebration of African American culture — Kwanzaa — is being celebrated this week.

The president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP had this message for those gathered at the Quality of Life Learning Center to celebrate Kwanzaa: it takes numbers to fight a battle of injustice.

Years ago, Erie almost lost its NAACP chapter because of a lack of involvement. Now, it stands 89 members strong and growing. Gary N. Horton said today’s challenges make working together for the common good more important than ever.

“Like climate, environmental justice, the national and the local elections and fighting to save our democracy are all issues that are challenging our communities today across the country and certainly our own neighborhoods right here,” said Gary N. Horton, president of Erie’s NAACP.

Dec. 28 marks the third day of Kwanzaa which has a theme of collective work and responsibility. Themes that were beautifully shared in both poetry and song.

“It’s just basically talking about coming together and working together and loving one another despite of what you look like or who you are,” said Niyitanga Grace, vocalist.

“We are all responsible for one another. It’s not just me, myself and I, it’s as a whole, working to solve our problems and increase the value of our lives at the end of the day,” said Latonya Gamble, author.

The NAACP will also be launching a youth peace march on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.