Kick up some sand, bury yourself in the sand, fire up the grill and just relax on the beach.

Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer for many but the beaches were packed at Presque Isle as folks enjoyed some summer-like weather.

“There really is not much not to like about Presque Isle. You got the water and the waves and the nice weather. It’s a good day to go out, had a barbecue yesterday and brought the kids down here today,” said Josh Dorman, Waterford resident.

One family we spoke to is visiting from Pittsburgh.

“Oh I love it here. We have rivers in Pittsburgh but coming out here where you got waves, you got sand and everything, it’s really nice. I work up in Erie sometimes so I discovered this a year ago sometime when I was here,” said Bill McCague, Pittsburgh resident.

McCague added it’s a great way to end the summer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I mean this is what it’s all about. I wish we could stay longer but I have to go back to work,” he continued.

“We really didn’t get a chance to do much this summer and this is like the perfect little water, no sharks, no sting rays can’t go wrong with Lake Erie, haha,” said Jenna Head, Pittsburgh resident.

Find out what beaches are still open and the latest Presque Isle State Park updates online.