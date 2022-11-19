It was “ladies day out” at the Kahkwa Club for their annual ladies-only luncheon.

The luncheon helps to raise money for the Barber Institute here in Erie. Over 375 women attended the sold-out event, all of them coming together to support the children and families of the Barber Institute.

There were several basket raffles at the event as well as a meal with great company.

“The women in our community know what a fantastic resource the Barber Institute is for children, adults and for families. That really means so much because they know that if they have a special need, whether it’s for a child or for an adult, they can turn to the Barber Institute, and we will be there to help them,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice-president, Barber Institute.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Barber Institute serves Erie and the state of Pennsylvania by helping people with disabilities so that individuals can be the best that they can be.