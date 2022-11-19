It was “ladies day out” at the Kahkwa Club for their annual ladies-only luncheon.
The luncheon helps to raise money for the Barber Institute here in Erie. Over 375 women attended the sold-out event, all of them coming together to support the children and families of the Barber Institute.
There were several basket raffles at the event as well as a meal with great company.
“The women in our community know what a fantastic resource the Barber Institute is for children, adults and for families. That really means so much because they know that if they have a special need, whether it’s for a child or for an adult, they can turn to the Barber Institute, and we will be there to help them,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice-president, Barber Institute.
The Barber Institute serves Erie and the state of Pennsylvania by helping people with disabilities so that individuals can be the best that they can be.