A four-day event geared towards showing off all Erie has to offer is officially underway.

Lake Erie Cyclefest began on July 28 with the Downtown Slow Roll.

Hundreds of cyclists biked nine miles around downtown Erie while taking in some of the city’s newest murals.

The ride ended at Perry Square where people could enjoy live music and vendors.

“I think it’s great. One, for cyclists to see how bicycle friendly and pedestrian friendly the Erie roads are. I also think it’s great for drivers to see a lot of cyclists out and just see cyclists out on the road and just get used to driving with cyclists,” said Dave Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

