Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Cyclefest returns on Thursday, presenting a remarkable journey through Erie County’s roads, trails, and beaches.

This year, all six rides will offer something new for cyclists, ranging from new routes to new experiences along the way.

The annual event offers rides of varying length, difficulty and on different surfaces, providing opportunities to ride for cyclists of all levels.

From July 27-29, hundreds of bicyclists will connect in Erie County, participating in six rides hosted by local nonprofit organizations Asbury Woods, Because You Care, Inc., Bike Erie, Erie Downtown Partnership, Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association, and Presque Isle Partnership.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Lake Erie Cyclefest Downtown Slow Roll Thursday, July 27, check-in begins at 5 p.m., ride begins at 6 p.m. at the Perry Square Stage.

The 10-mile family-friendly slow roll will take cyclists through the City of Erie. The ride will end with a vendor fair and concert from Phunkademic with special guests SANIS in Perry Square. Registration is free but pre-registration is required.

Grape Escape Ride Friday, July 28, Hosted by Because You Care, Inc.: check-in begins at 7 a.m., rides begin at 8 a.m. at Shades Beach Park.

The Grape Escape Ride starts and ends on the shores of Lake Erie at the beautiful Shades Beach Park in Harborcreek.

Participants will toast the morning’s successful ride with Mazza Wines providing wine and beer samples and food from Vintage Wood Fire Catering food truck. Registration for this event closes today.

Tour de West County Saturday, July 29, Hosted by Asbury Woods: check-in begins at 7 a.m., rides begin at 8 a.m. at the Asbury Woods Nature Center.

Tour de West County is one of the area’s oldest recreational bike rides, offering ride distance options of 12, 25 and 50 miles with a new route for the 50-mile ride.

All rides will begin and end at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods and will feature a post-ride picnic for registered bicyclists. Registration for this event closes today.

Six Mile Creek Classic Saturday, July 29, — check-in begins at 1 p.m., rides begin at 2 p.m. at the Trails at Six Mile at Six Mile Creek Park.

The Six Mile Creek Classic will offer mountain bikers the opportunity to race on the Trails at Six Mile in Harborcreek. Riders will complete between two and three laps depending on their class: beginner, youth, sport, clydesdale, expert, and single speed will be offered. Registration will be available at the event for an increased fee.

Presque Isle Sunrise Ride Sunday, July 30, Hosted by Presque Isle Partnership: check-in and rides begin at 6:15 a.m.

Cyclists will have the opportunity to become one with the sun at Presque Isle State Park, during the Presque Isle Sunrise Ride.

New this year: participants are invited to enjoy a special sunrise tour of the Presque Isle Lighthouse and climb the tower between 6-8 a.m., included with your registration! The ride will be hosted at the end of Discover Presque Isle.

The ride will start at the Beach 1 Pavilion, and all registered cyclists will be given a ticket to the Discover PI Pancake Breakfast at the Rotary Pavilion. Registration will be available at the event.

See Spot Ride, Ride for Animal Rescue Sunday, July 30, Hosted by Because You Care, Inc.: check-in begins at 8 a.m., rides begin at 9 a.m. at McKean Elementary School.

See Spot Ride, the fourth annual Because You Care Ride for Animal Rescue will take place on the lovely back roads of McKean Township. The picturesque countryside offers beautiful routes with varying terrain, including options for a 40-, 25- and 10-mile ride.

Routes will begin at McKean Elementary School and finish at the Because You Care Adoption Center with a casual “Pawty” including food trucks, beer, and music. Spot will be ready to greet participants and introduce them to their adorable, adoptable friends! Registration for this event ends Friday.

Additional information and routes for all of the rides can be found online.