One local group is reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity by bringing meals to organizations in the Erie community.

Lake Erie Food Rescue saves food that is going to be wasted from stores like Giant Eagle and GetGo, and brings it to agencies like Community Health Net.

The organizations then distribute the food to people who need it.

The director of Lake Erie Food Rescue says this summer they started the charity to help people in need and reduce food waste.

He says that with help from volunteers, Lake Erie Food Rescue is making a difference.

“We’re just trying to do our part. Like I said, we’re running six days a week, multiple rescues each day. We’re preventing hundreds of thousands of pounds from ending up in the landfill,” said Kevin McCaslin, director, Lake Erie Food Rescue.

Visit lakeeriefoodrescue.org for more information and to sign up for the app. On the app you can sign up to volunteer.