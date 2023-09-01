(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us which means summer 2023 is almost over and seasonal businesses will soon be closing for the winter.

Before we say goodbye for the season, here’s a list of some seasonal activities in the area and their final day of operation.

Waldameer

Labor Day weekend marks the last chance parkgoers will have to ride and slide the day away at the park as their final day of operation for the season is on Monday, Sept. 4. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Presque Isle

Presque Isle beaches: Labor Day Weekend marks the last weekend of guarded beaches for the season though only a pair of beaches will be open for swimming. A full list of areas closed for dog swimming due to Harmful Algal Blooms can be found here.

Yellow Bike Rentals: There’s still time to head down to Yellow Bike Rentals and take a stroll around the park as they close during weekdays at the end of September. They hope to be open on weekends in October depending on the weather, according to owner Greg Clark.

Located near the Waterworks Pumphouse area and across the street from the Cookhouse Pavilion, Yellow Bike Rentals are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather permitting.

Presque Isle Boat Rental: With a wide range of canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, motor boats, pontoons and row boats for rent, there’s still time to get out on the water and enjoy a cruise around Presque Isle Bay and all the connected waterways. Rentals will be available daily through September and weekends in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting.

Presque Isle Boat Rentals is located off of Thompson Drive just north of Perry Monument.

Ice Cream

Sara’s Restaurant: Located at the foot of Presque Isle, Sara’s is a summertime staple of Erie whose first and final days always have the restaurant packed as people try to enjoy their signature orange-vanilla twist. Sara’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; their final day for the season will be Saturday, Sept. 17.

Creamland: Located on West Ridge Road just across the Millcreek-Fairview Township line, Creamland wraps up its 68th season on Sept. 30.

Whippy Dip, Whippy Dip 2: Double the locations, double the end-of-season sadness. The original Whippy Dip at the intersection of W. 26th and Chestnut streets closes Monday, Sept. 4, with Whippy Dip 2 on West 12th Street closing on Sept. 17.

Denny’s Ice Cream Stand: Located at the foot of Parade Street, Denny’s shuts down a bit later than most on Friday, Oct. 8. Until then, Denny’s is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lucky Duck Creamery: Formerly known as Mr. Shivers, Lucky Duck occupies the same property along Route 19 while still serving delicious frozen treats. Luck runs out for the season when the weather no longer cooperates.

Hidden Harbor Waterfront Attractions

Consisting of numerous businesses along Erie’s Bayfront, not all businesses will be closing for the season on the same day with hours and final days of operation being weather-dependent.

Hidden Harbor Boat Rentals: Time is running out on the season for Erie’s newest water rental service as their last day is set for Sept. 10.

Rum Runners: There’s still plenty of time to enjoy the outdoor seating and live music Rum Runners is known for with their final day set for Oct. 14, with regular hours until the weather turns.

Woody’s backwater BARge and grill: Serving as a Florida Keys-style bar on Erie’s Bayfront and the only floating summertime spot, Woody’s is set to say goodbye to the season on Sept. 23.

Scallywags Pirate Adventure: Always a swashbuckling good time for all ages, Scallywags Pirate Adventure will have their last weekend of cruises on the weekend of Sept. 30 followed by their Halloween cruises the following weekend to cap the year off.

Presque Isle Boat Tours: Offering scenic and sunset tours on the waters of Lake Erie, guests can enjoy tours of sites around the area seven days a week until Sept. 30, which is the last day listed on their website.

Oliver’s Beer Garden

One of the newest additions to Erie’s Bayfront, Oliver’s Beer Garden has been a staple of the area since it opened and now offers an 18-hole miniature golf course. The final event of the season is listed for Oct. 7 on their website however, no definite date has been given yet for the end of the season.