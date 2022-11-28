During this holiday season, you can help honor local heroes who served this country by participating in Wreaths Across America…but time is running out.

Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, is the final day to contribute to the cause by buying a wreath. By providing a wreath for a veteran laid to rest in the cemetery at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie, you pay tribute to those who have served.

There are 1,349 vets buried at the cemetery in Erie, and they’ll be honored during a ceremony on Dec. 17.

“A lot of our grave sites date all the way back to the Civil War era. This will be the one day of the entire year that veterans here get that commemoration that they deserve,” said Ken Vybiral, volunteer resources coordinator, PA Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Click here to learn how to donate.