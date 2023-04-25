A local brewery is finishing up its expansion project, and we took a look inside at the progress.

After months of construction, Lavery Brewing Company is inviting the community into the new space this Friday, April 28. The West 12th Street business is expanding its facility to include a larger kitchen and bar.

Jason Lavery, the owner, said they appreciate the support from the Erie community, and they’re excited to show the public the improvements.

“We love having a space where people can congregate, and I’ve seen people’s faces when we’re really busy at night and people walk in and they just see how tight and cramped it was. So now the new possibility and the new reality of having this big, wide open space is that we can really fit a ton of people in here. We’re real excited,” said Lavery.

Lavery Brewing Company is also celebrating 13 years in the downtown community.