Staff at Lavery Brewing are maximizing their efforts to give back to the Ukrainian community by hosting a fundraiser.

Lavery Brewing Company’s fundraiser to help Ukraine is underway as individuals are able to come receive a traditional Ukrainian meal.

Lavery Brewing Company is holding the fundraiser to give back to the Ukrainian community and show their support for them. The fundraiser consists of Lavery Brewing Company serving Haluski, which is a similar to a Gnocchi pasta.

Staff said they felt compelled to help the Ukrainian community, and since they make food everyday, they decided to maximize their efforts to serve the community in this time of need for Ukraine.

“Definitely in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They’re very tough people, my aunts are very tough. It’s sad that we have to get to this point, but I’m glad we can do something,” said Jason Lavery, president, Lavery Brewing Company.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards UNICEF for Ukrainian children relief efforts.