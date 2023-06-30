Tails are wagging as a local brewery continues a yearly tradition of helping a popular cause.

Friday night, Lavery Brewing Company held its third annual Bowser’s Brew Bash with the Erie Humane Society. They were raising money to support special needs pets.

40 percent of the pets that come into the humane society have special needs the animals need special surgeries and care other than basic vaccines.

“So we raise funds at events like this such as coming up with custom beers and coming up with custom tv shirts and selling them and the funds go right back into the medical care for pets that are in need such as jack or bowser or who our third dog is Rebel,” said Nicole Leone of the Erie Humane Society.

Lavery donated one dollar to the Erie Humane Society for every pint of Jack’s Second Chance Sour or Bowser’s Blind Dog Brew bought at the event.