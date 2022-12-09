A labor union in Lawrence Park is helping to put smiles on the faces of children this Christmas with a toy drive.

UE Local 506 workers raised $10,000, and they’re giving toys to families in need this Christmas.

It’s an annual effort to “Fill the Union Hall” with toys.

One union member says these toys are distributed to the Union City Family Center, the Martin Luther King Center, and the Erie Family Center.

One leader from the MLK Center explains what this means for families and children in their programs.

“We didn’t think it was going to be as big as what it was this year. We actually had planned on scaling back. But then everything kind of fell into place and we were kind of able to maintain, even a little bit bigger than what we have in the past,” said Jason Trayer, UE Local 506 member.

“The parents are always grateful. We service a lot of kids in the lower west side, lower east side area, but our kids come from all over for our programing. Any time we feel like we can help a child we are grateful for just helping the kids and the parents,” said Fatima Jenkins, youth department manager, Martin Luther King Center.

Dozens of union workers helped with today’s annual “Fill the Union Hall” toy drive.