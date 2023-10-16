(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township will begin its fall leaf collection starting the week of Oct. 16-20.

All leaf waste must be placed in transparent bags and will be picked up during regular trash pickup days. Leaf waste bags must also be placed separate from trash and recycling, and they cannot contain grass or branches.

Clear bags are available for purchase at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building, located at 3608 West 26th St. Payment can be made via cash or check, and you will receive 25 bags for a $5 charge. Clear bags are also available at local retail stores.

The Millcreek Township leaf pickup schedule is as follows:

Week One: Oct. 16 – 20

Week Two: Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Week Three: Nov. 13 – Nov. 17

Week Four: Dec. 4 – Dec. 8

Alternatively, residents can take their leaf waste directly to the Millfair Compost Center, which is located at 2301 Millfair Rd. Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The center will remain open until Dec. 10, when they close for the winter season.

For more information on the leaf pickup schedule, you can visit the Millcreek Township website. To report a missed leaf collection, you can contact waste management at 814-833-1111 ext.133.