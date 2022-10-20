Leaf collection has begun in the City of Erie, and residents are encouraged to start raking their yards.

Earlier this month, leaf collection started. It runs through Thursday, Dec. 8.

City residents can have their leaves collected by placing them into open hard containers or plastic bags.

One public works official says you should never rake leaves into city streets. He says it’s important to follow the city’s protocols.

“If leaves are left on the road or raked into the street and create piles, it creates a hazardous condition for vehicles to drive or police officers to respond to emergency, emergency vehicle response. Also, leaves can get into catch basins and cause flooding and potential issues,” said A.j. Antolik, assistant director of public works, City of Erie.

There is a specific kind of bag that you have to use to have your leaves picked up. Click here to learn about the requirements.