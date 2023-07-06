(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Whether you’re looking for a starting point to live a self-sufficient lifestyle or want to fortify your current situation, this new do-it-yourself (DIY) event is for you.

From July 15-16 at the Bayfront Convention Center, the Mother Earth News Fair will give residents the opportunity to gain the skills and know-how for year-round savings directly from experts in organic gardening, animal husbandry, off-grid living, holistic health and all things sustainability.

Kids 17 and under get in free and have access to activities like making bath bombs, naturally scented play dough and mud forts.

“We’re excited to bring the Mother Earth News Fair to Erie and share how to start living a more independent, self-sufficient lifestyle and stop overpaying for basic necessities,” said Josh Wilder, director of events & video.

According to a release, topics will include “organic gardening and seed-saving, raising chickens and other small livestock, energy hacks to reduce your heating and cooling costs, do-it-yourself building projects for shelter and recreation, homesteading plans and expert how-to advice, natural wellness and holistic health, crafting cider and herbal teas, backyard beekeeping, mushroom cultivation and more.”

You will also be given the tools and resources needed to start or enhance anyone’s journey to self-sufficiency and meet exhibitors eager to share their knowledge and answer questions about their sustainability-focused products and services.

Hands-on learning workshops will also be available, allowing you to roll up your sleeves and learn by doing. The release states an additional registration fee is required and space is limited for workshops on growing in small spaces, backyard poultry processing, oyster mushroom growing and more.

To learn more about this event and how to purchase tickets, head to their website.