(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new book on the history of scandal, robbery and murder in Erie, Pennsylvania has dropped, just in time for the spooky season.

“Wicked Erie” by author Justin Dombrowski details narratives of Erie’s “wicked” past. It was released Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. A book signing will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble on Peach Street in Erie.

The book is 208 pages long and includes seven “wicked” tales and 87 photographs and maps, according to the announcement.

“Wicked Erie” details the threatening reign of terror from the Phantom Burglar in the winter of 1926; bandits who stole the payroll of the Erie County Electric Company in a harrowing 1927 robbery; local Black Hand gangsters who sent threatening letters to one of Erie’s wealthiest turn-of-the-century citizens; and the tragic murder of twenty-two-year-old Mary Sobucki which enraged local law enforcement and shined a light on the underworld operations of baby harvesting farms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To shop local, you can pick up your copy at the Hagen History Center, Tia Book Cellar, Werner Books, Barnes & Noble and Pressed. It is also available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.