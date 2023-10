LECOM Health acquiring yet another senior living community in northwest Pennsylvania.

Lecom Health announced the purchase of Elmwood Gardens of Erie. The independent living and personal care community will be renamed Parkside at Elmwood. The skilled nursing facility will be “LECOM at Elmwood Gardens.”

Current residents will not be affected by the sale. Staff were extended the opportunity to stay on.

With this addition, LECOM now has a total of 10 senior living communities in northwest Pa.