A legendary rock band is being reunited in Erie this week in a very unique way.

“Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson, Lake and Palmer” hits the Warner Theatre stage Friday, July 14.

Iconic drummer Carl Palmer is the sole surviving member of the band, but using the video and audio from a live performance in the 1990s and a series of big screens, Palmer plays alongside bandmates Greg Lake and Keith Emerson.

The show was put together with the cooperation and approval of Lake’s and Emerson’s estates.

“I figured, this is what they would have enjoyed. This is what I’m enjoying. Technology allows us to do it, so let’s do it. The emotional thing lasted but it didn’t last that long. I think it was because I could see the music reliving and I could see them being brought back. That’s what was important,” said Carl Palmer, drummer.

You can still purchase available tickets available to see “Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson, Lake and Palmer” on their website.