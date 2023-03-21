(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A well-known violinist is making her debut performance in Erie this weekend.

Violinist Midori is coming to the northwest region and will take the stage at the Warner Theatre alongside music director Daniel Meyer and the Erie Philharmonic, according to a release.

Midori Goto, who performs under the mononym Midori, is a musician, activist and educator who made her public debut with the New York Philharmonic in 1982 at the age of 11. Currently celebrating her 40th season, she has performed with notable orchestras around the world, including the London, Chicago and San Francisco Symphony Orchestras, and collaborated with outstanding musicians such as Leonard Bernstein and Yo-Yo Ma.

“This weekend’s performance continues our dedication to creating world-class concert experiences right here in Erie,” said Steve Weiser, executive director. “To be one of the only six orchestras Midori is visiting this year is truly an honor.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additionally, the concert will also feature young musicians from our community as the Erie Junior Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra performs Strauss’s “Thunder and Lightning Polka” side-by-side with the Erie Philharmonic.

“The full range of talent from the Junior Philharmonic will be on display this weekend,” added Weiser. “As the only youth orchestra in the region that has the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to perform on stage at the historic Warner Theatre, the Junior Phil once again proves why they are the pinnacle in orchestral education in NWPA.”

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday’s performance. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and doors will open at 7 p.m.