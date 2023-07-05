Repairs to the Lettie G. Howard will soon have it sailing on the lake and taking on passengers.

On July 5, members of the Flagship Niagara League installed the main mast which was removed earlier this season after dry rot was discovered.

Like last sailing season, the Lettie G. will set sail using only one sail. Then at the close of the sailing season, a replacement forward mast will be added.

Local daysails will begin as soon as July 13 and run through October.

“This is a big part of Erie’s Bayfront now. A big part of our community is having Lettie sailing in the bay every night and all throughout the day. So we want to provide that service that we’ve been providing for the past six years,” said Captain William Sabatini, executive director of the Flagship Niagara League.