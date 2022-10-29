The Lettie G. Howard headed out to sail one last time for the 2022 season.

Following years of being limited by the pandemic, Erie’s iconic tall ships were able to operate on a normal level once again. This year, ships sailed from Mother’s Day to Halloween.

There were some “rough waves and stormy waters to pass through” during the year: including a mast being damaged on the Lettie G., crew staffing, pandemic recovery and Tall Ships Erie festival planning.

Despite that, the fleet captain of the Flagship Niagra League was happy with how the season concluded.

“Summer was a challenge. We announced Mariners Ball, Tall Ships Erie and the Niagra sailing season in the same week, and that was at the end of March. We had to make it all happen. The staff and the volunteers worked very hard to make it happen, and our community came down to support us,” said William Sabatini, fleet captain of Flagship Niagra League.

This summer, the Niagra sailed for the first time since 2019, which was another huge accomplishment for the Flagship Niagra League. Tall Ships Erie was another feat, highlighting the community and the region as a top destination.

The Lettie G. Howard sailed longer into the year than any of the other ships and served thousands of people this season.

“We anticipate somewhere around 6,000 people or so that have sailed on Lettie G. Howard this summer, whether they’re people here in Erie or people that have been visiting here in Erie,” Sabatini added.

This offseason will be the first time since 2018 that they’ve had a full season to prepare for next year’s sailing season, due to the pandemic.

“Before Thanksgiving, we’ll have the schedule out for the Niagra. We’re going to be talking about Mariners Ball, even next summer we’re going to start getting ready for Tall Ships 2025. So we’re looking forward, we’re excited about the future and excited about people being here on the bay.” said Sabatini.