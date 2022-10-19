The owner of one local gym is organizing a boxing showcase event at the Avalon Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 22.

There will be 12 boxing fights featuring two clubs from Erie, and several out-of-town clubs. It’s a showcase event at the Avalon Hotel in downtown Erie.

The organizer, the owner of Lewko Tensity Gym, said they have already sold out their ringside seats, but said there are still tickets available.

“I’m hoping to sell out. I had my first show in May of this year and then I’m look to do the same thing and sell this one out just like the last one,” said Marcus Lewkowicz, owner of Lewko Tensity Gym.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the first fight starts at 6 p.m.