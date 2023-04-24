The Erie County Public Library kicked off a week-long celebration of “geekery.”

The free and family-friendly event is called “Lib-Con” and is described as being similar to Comicon. Events are happening at various Erie County Library locations with vendors, crafts, board games and writing and cosplay workshops.

“It’s a celebration of all things geekery and that can mean lots of things, you don’t have to geek superheroes or boardgames, you could geek woodworking, you could geek really everything. So it’s just a way to come together and people to celebrate similar things,” said Abby Fetzner, Blasco Memorial Library.

To see a full list of all the events, head to the library’s website.