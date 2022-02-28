An Erie County Library employee is being honored for her contributions to Black History Month in Erie.

Debbie Lyons has worked as a library assistant at the Blasco Library for 22 years. Over the past few years, she has worked in the Heritage Room.

Lyons has put together more than a dozen binders that tell the history of the African American community in Erie.

Lyons collected articles from several regional newspapers about black families in Erie.

She said she’s excited about being recognized for her contributions and said that it’s great to celebrate the diverse history in Erie.

“I wasn’t aware that so much history existed about the Erie community in other newspapers. I consider myself to have a little bit of knowledge about research. These are things that I didn’t know about, how are other people going to know about them,” said Debbie Lyons, Employee at Erie County Public Library.

The binders can be found at the Erie County Public Library, so visitors can learn more about the Erie history and possibly even about their ancestors.