A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate.

The process involves drivers filling out a form that will then be sent to PennDOT, who will send the new plate to the representative’s office for drivers to pick up.

The event was shut down at the original location two and a half hours early due to safety and an overwhelming response.

The event is being moved to the former Kmart plaza on West 26th Street and Peninsula Drive.