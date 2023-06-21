Students from near and far are continuing their EMS education with a life-flight demonstration.

A STAT MedEvac helicopter landed at EmergyCare’s Camp EMS for medical personnel to demonstrate how to handle a life-flight situation.

The director of the camp said the purpose of the demonstration contributes to the objective of the camp — exposing the students to the world of pre-hospital medicine in hopes of cultivating a career.

He added there is currently a nationwide shortage of EMS personnel and hopes the camp will leave the students with a desire to be a part of the EMS community.

One student is a volunteer firefighter and said the skills being taught will benefit him now and in the future.

“Oh yeah, definitely, because I can use all those skills whenever, I’m an EMT. So far we’ve learned about splinting, patient assessment and then they’ve been doing like mock calls; I find that really fun to do,” said Kaden Pinetti, student at Camp EMS.

The students also participated in an interactive heart and lung dissection lecture.