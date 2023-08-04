A pop-up concert is coming to Erie’s eastside Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

The nonprofit — LifeThruMusic — is launching a pop-up concert series.

They’re bringing live music into neighborhoods across the city. The inaugural concert will take place on Erie’s lower eastside on East 6th and Parade streets.

Corey Cook, the group’s director, said the series aims to make high-quality music accessible to everyone in the community.

“Just to try to give students and local youth a platform to be able to show off their talents that they have in the City of Erie, and it was important for me when we started this program to give them a platform to be able to perform and showcase that talent,” said Cook.

The Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring the concert series.