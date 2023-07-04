It was red, white, blue and all smiles as thousands of people kicked off their Independence Day celebrations at the Millcreek Township Fourth of July parade.

“It felt like it was raining candy,” said Summer Goll, spectator.

From raining candy to blaring sirens, the annual Fourth of July parade has been running continuously for 56 years rain or shine.

“It’s a wonderful event. The weather is phenomenal by looking around we couldn’t have had a better day. We couldn’t have planned it this way. We’re looking forward to everyone having a good time and really enjoying our parade again,” said Mike Whelan, parade marshall.

Many participants in this all-volunteer event have donated their time and energy year after year. Some have been volunteering for over 15 years.

And it’s not just the volunteers, many groups and residents have made this parade a yearly tradition.

Members of Erie Jeep People have participated since they were first established in 2002. They said they hit a new record this year with 53 jeeps in their lineup.

“As I was pulling up I had goosebumps. Just knowing that everyone loves to participate. And it gets bigger every year,” said Christine Scherrer, Erie Jeep People.

No matter the age, one thing is clear: Everyone is coming out to celebrate our country.

“I support the country and the military,” said Lincoln Burnett, spectator.

“We like to thank people for their service to the country. I like to salute anybody that’s the fire department, police department [and] medical department. I salute them and I do the same thing with the military,” said Logan Miller, spectator.

The parade was so large that it took almost two hours for each division to go through.

There were about 60 organizations, including our very own JET 24/FOX 66 participants with Sean Lafferty as the parade MC.