As tenants move out of the Manor Motel on West 8th Street, the owner is preparing for a liquidation sale.

Millcreek Township recently purchased the Manor Motel. It is part of their plan to develop Millcreek.

The owner of the motel said all of his previous tenants have been relocated to apartments in the area.

He said that starting Thursday they will be selling items and appliances at a discounted price.

The sale runs from Thursday through Saturday (June 8 to 10), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items on sale includes full size and mini fridges, air conditioners, microwaves, washer and gas dryer, gas stove, furniture, treadmill, elliptical, commercial steamer, 29-gallon aquarium, ladders, hot water tanks, sinks, camera system, along with small collectible items and painting, electrical, office and plumbing supplies, as well as much more.

“We’re only going to allow ten people at a time and allow them to shop, because there’s a lot of bigger items. Then we’re going to have a loading area. I just wanted to make sure that everybody understands the rules, because I’m not going to get overwhelmed with 100 people on the property at once. It’s going to be the biggest garage sale in Erie I believe,” said Bill Rieger, owner, Manor Motel.

The owner said he is happy to see his long term tenants move into better apartments in Millcreek Township.