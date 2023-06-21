(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s no shortage of events for Fourth of July this year as pandemic era restrictions are finally behind us for the most part.

The skies will shine brightly once again Fourth of July weekend when the Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show returns to downtown Erie. The event will take place July 3 this year, with 15 to 20 minutes of fireworks that can be seen from Erie’s Bayfront, Presque Isle and several high points in the city.

Erie County

Lights Over Lake Erie Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie Fireworks can be seen from Erie’s Bayfront, Presque Isle and several high points in the city



Erie SeaWolves fireworks nights The team will celebrate Independence Day weekend with three fireworks shows — Friday, June 30, Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 Games on June 30 and July 2 will begin at 6:35 p.m. Game time on Monday, July 3, will be at 6:05 p.m. Catch the Mega Blast Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 Fans can enjoy the fireworks from the field with the purchase of a light-up product at the UPMC Park Team Store on game day Click here for more information



Millcreek Township Parade 56th annual Fourth of July Parade in Millcreek Township The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 The parade begins at West 12th and Marshall streets, and ends at the American Legion



Lawrence Park 4th of July Celebration Bike Parade — 10 a.m. (starts at Lake Cliff Park) Main Street Parade — 2 p.m. Music — 7 p.m. (IHS Field) Fireworks at dusk (IHS Field)



Boro with the Works Monday, July 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Mallory Lake on the PennWest University campus in Edinboro Firework display by Flagship Fireworks, Kids Zone, local food trucks, DJ Millennium Sound and a Performance by the Concert Band of Northwest PA View the schedule of events here



Albion Fireworks Festival July 1 & 2 — Albion Boro Park (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Sunday, July 2 — fireworks at 10 p.m. free admission, free parking View the schedule of events here



French Creek Festival 2023 17th Annual French Creek Festival & Fireworks hosted by Union City Pride Inc, sponsored by Union City Borough and ECGRA July 7 at 5 p.m. – July 8 at 5 p.m. 105 Concord St, Union City, PA



Crawford County

The Ultimate Freedom Event Crawford County Fairgrounds — Meadville, PA There will be live entertainment, food vendors, car cruise-in, fireworks, kids zone, and pony rides View the schedule of events here



Canadohta Lake Fireworks Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m. — 8th annual Firecracker 5k walk/run, 10k run and Chinese Auction in Union City Sunday, July 2 at 12 p.m. — Boat Parade at Canadohta Lake – Theme “Anything Goes” in Elgin



4th of July Parade in Franklin Saturday, June 24, 2023 — 11 a.m. Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Liberty Street with a family ice cream social to follow on 12th Street near the Franklin Public Library.



Fireworks at Pymatuning State Park Saturday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. Gateway Jamestown will once again be hosting Fireworks at Pymatuning State Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Click here for a map of the best areas for viewing the fireworks



Ashtabula County

2023 4th of July Fireworks July 4, 2023 — fireworks at the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course at 10 p.m.



Chautauqua County