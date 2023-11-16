With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, many of us are thinking about where we’ll be spending our dinners whether with friends, family or others.
However, as not everyone has a place to go for the holidays, there are numerous businesses in the community making a plan to offer dinners to those who need them.
To help, here’s a list below of businesses in the area that will be providing Thanksgiving meals this month.
- Odessa’s Place
- On Nov. 18 at 628 West 18th St. on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 814-899-3457. Takeout is only available
- Salvation Army – Corry Worship and Service Center
- On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon (dine-in) and noon to 12:30 p.m. (takeout) at 127 W Washington St. Call 814-664-7100 ahead of time. Dinners available for residents living in 16405, 16407, 16413
- Erie City Mission
- On Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1017 French St. Provided by Mercy Center for Women
- On Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. at 1017 French St. Call 814-455-4577 ahead of time for dine-in or takeout.
- Heads of State Barbershop and Bay City Lodge #68
- On Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Booker T Washington Center — 1720 Holland St. Call 814-455-4577 ahead of time.
- Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network
- On Nov. 20 at 453 W 16th St. Call 814-454-7814 – Dine-in only for City of Erie residents.
- Union City Moose Lodge #882
- On Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at 3 Perry St. Call 814-438-2822. Take out and dine in for anyone in Union City
- Calamari’s Squid Row
- On Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1317 State Street. Call 814-459-4276. Takeout is only available. Does not require reservations but prefers call-ahead orders.
- Park United Methodist Church
- On Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 30 North Lake St. Call 814-725-4105. Must RSVP by Nov. 16. Drive-thru only, no delivery available.
- Waterford Pizza and More
- On Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 208 High St. Call 814-796-0200. Take out and limited seating at Kims Waterford Diner
- Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania
- On Nov. 23 at 5031 W Ridge Rd. Call 814-836-4198. Delivery only. Must call on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon to reserve a meal.
- Community of Caring
- On Nov. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 245 East 8th St. Call 814-456-6661. Take out only. Does not require reservations but prefers call-ahead orders.
See that we’re missing one? Let us know by emailing us at wjetnews@nexstar.tv.