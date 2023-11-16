With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, many of us are thinking about where we’ll be spending our dinners whether with friends, family or others.

However, as not everyone has a place to go for the holidays, there are numerous businesses in the community making a plan to offer dinners to those who need them.

To help, here’s a list below of businesses in the area that will be providing Thanksgiving meals this month.

Odessa’s Place On Nov. 18 at 628 West 18th St. on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 814-899-3457. Takeout is only available



Salvation Army – Corry Worship and Service Center On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon (dine-in) and noon to 12:30 p.m. (takeout) at 127 W Washington St. Call 814-664-7100 ahead of time. Dinners available for residents living in 16405, 16407, 16413



Erie City Mission On Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1017 French St. Provided by Mercy Center for Women On Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. at 1017 French St. Call 814-455-4577 ahead of time for dine-in or takeout.



Heads of State Barbershop and Bay City Lodge #68 On Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Booker T Washington Center — 1720 Holland St. Call 814-455-4577 ahead of time.



Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network On Nov. 20 at 453 W 16th St. Call 814-454-7814 – Dine-in only for City of Erie residents.



Union City Moose Lodge #882 On Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at 3 Perry St. Call 814-438-2822. Take out and dine in for anyone in Union City



Calamari’s Squid Row On Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1317 State Street. Call 814-459-4276. Takeout is only available. Does not require reservations but prefers call-ahead orders.



Park United Methodist Church On Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 30 North Lake St. Call 814-725-4105. Must RSVP by Nov. 16. Drive-thru only, no delivery available.



Waterford Pizza and More On Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 208 High St. Call 814-796-0200. Take out and limited seating at Kims Waterford Diner



Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania On Nov. 23 at 5031 W Ridge Rd. Call 814-836-4198. Delivery only. Must call on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon to reserve a meal.



Community of Caring On Nov. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 245 East 8th St. Call 814-456-6661. Take out only. Does not require reservations but prefers call-ahead orders.



See that we’re missing one? Let us know by emailing us at wjetnews@nexstar.tv.