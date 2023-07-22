McKean Community Park was filled with activities for the entire family.

McKean Community Day was taking place Saturday as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate their fellow neighbors.

The event kicked off with a parade and continued with live music, food, and vendors. Last weekend, the McKean Community Group held a “Stuff the Bus” event to give away school supplies to local children for the upcoming academic year.

The president of the group also had help from a poplar app called TikTok to give away free books.

“When we live out here in country it’s hard to get out to a library. So, kids over the summer, they don’t get a chance to read very much. They sent 200 books, this year it’s 700 books,” said Rebecca Shingledecker, president of McKean Community Group.

There were also fireworks to conclude the Community Day.

