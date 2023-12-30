Erie County residents gathered for a peace vigil on the corner of 38th and Peach Streets. Organizers said they are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

One organizer said she feels concerned for innocent families caught in the crossfire. Adding they picked this high-traffic area to remind those passing by of the ongoing war.

“As Americans, it might feel as business as usual. That it’s the holiday season but on Christmas, a church was bombed in Bethlehem. A Christian church was bombed in Bethlehem on Christmas Day. We need to be paying attention. We need to be holding decision-makers accountable,” said Molly Brechtel, organizer for Erie County United.

Erie County United has hosted several peace vigils in Perry Square to draw attention to the ongoing war in Gaza.