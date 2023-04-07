A local animal shelter is reacting to the community coming together to fulfill the dying wish of a late Erie art collector wanting to help animals.

An auction took place at the house of the late Daryl Makepeace who passed away in December at the age of 81.

Makepeace requested in his will that proceeds from his extensive art collection be donated to an animal shelter, and the ANNA Shelter was selected to receive the proceeds.

The CEO and founder of the shelter, Ruth Thompson, said her staff is honored and thrilled to be a part of continuing their mission to help animals and is excited to see what the funds go towards.

“To have that opportunity, really, really blessed, because that is absolutely money that we can use here at the shelter,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director of the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said shipping for the art has been secured.