A Christmas-time fundraiser got an early start down at the Sloppy Duck.

Tunes for Tots is a major fundraiser for the Toys for Tots initiative, helping to provide toys for children and families in need in the Erie region every year.

Participants were invited to enjoy the Bayfront while listening to local bands and entering raffles for a chance to win several prizes.

Every dollar raised stays local, supporting those in need as the Marines play a huge role in helping to support these families.

“Last year, there were roughly 1,200 families helped. Each of those families have one plus children, so it’s not just 1,200 people, it’s 1,200 hundred families, 1,400 families, however many families the Marines can take in,” said Michelle Egnot, fundraising coordinator. “The donations here help to raise the money to buy the toys that help to make Christmas a little bit merrier to those families.”

Tunes for Tots ran at the Sloppy Duck through 8 P.M. Sunday night.