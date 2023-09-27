Wednesday, Sept. 27, was World Tourism Day and tourism in Erie continues to be a huge economic driver for the region, but at what cost to the environment?

Here’s how some local attractions are helping Erie become a more eco-friendly destination.

As more visitors come to Erie each year, local attractions are working to be more environmentally friendly.

The Erie Zoo is one example. Their president and CEO, Scott Mitchell, said they’ve implemented waste reduction practices.

“All of our herbivore waste is composted, and it’s literally truckloads of it. We compost all of the trimmings from the vegetables and fruits that our animals eat and compost that for use in our gardens around here,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell added they also recycle plastics that are converted into green benches that visitors can use on the grounds. Conservation is one of their top priorities.

“We want people to look to us to collaborate and create new opportunities,” he continued.

Other sustainable attractions include the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, which was designed with an eco-friendly mindset including solar panels and rainwater filters.

There’s also Presque Isle State Park and Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, which preserves native plant species and provides habitats for local wildlife.

John Oliver from Visit Erie said these eco-friendly initiatives are about more than attracting tourists.

“The beauty of our tourism product is that it’s not just for out-of-town visitors to come in. It’s a product that can be utilized by our local residents, so in effect, the quality of life that tourism is providing our local residence is very visible,” Oliver said.